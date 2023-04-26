The Left Wing: Leinster vs Toulouse showdown and Munster's South African heroics

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look ahead to Leinster vs Toulouse.

The Aviva Stadium hosts a battle between the two most successful teams in Champions Cup history on Saturday and the lads discuss what Leinster need to do to come out on the right side of the result.

Leo Cullen's selection dilemmas, Leinster's heavy defeat to the Bulls and Munster's heroics in South Africa are all up for discussion too.

On the next episode of the Left Wing on Monday, Anna Caplice and Ali Donnelly will be looking back on the Ireland Women’s 2023 Six Nations campaign.

