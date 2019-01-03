The Left Wing: Leinster vs Munster fallout, Johnny Sexton's captaincy and a big year for Irish rugby
On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to look back at the festive rugby and look ahead to 2019.
Will is billing 2019 as the biggest year in the history of Irish rugby and the lads agree that there is a lot to be excited about ahead of the World Cup.
Looking back at Leinster vs Munster at Thomond Park, Johnny Sexton’s fiery style of captaincy is discussed. Luke thinks that Sexton will learn from the tough outing and will improve his dialogue with referees as a result.
Connacht’s continued growth, Munster’s attacking structure and Ulster’s development are all up for discussion as The Left Wing returns for 2019.
Online Editors
