The Left Wing: Leinster show steel in Glasgow, Heineken Cup final reunion and Ireland's summer check-list

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Alan Quinlan to review the 2018/19 season.

Leinster saw off Glasgow in a tight PRO14 final last Saturday and Alan was impressed by the steel showed by Leinster to dig out the win. He also say that it was a very positive season for Leinster but Luke thinks the team has a lot to work on after the defeat by Saracens in the Champions Cup final.

For Munster, there has been a lot of upheaval behind the scenes while the team failed again at the semi-final stage in both competitions. Alan thinks a more expansive style of play would work wonders for the team and Luke says they are missing one key man in the backline.

Finally, Ireland will soon go into camp ahead of the World Cup. Luke gives his opinion on the tweaks Joe Schmidt needs to make to have success at the World Cup.

Luke also talks about meeting up with the Leinster Heineken Cup-winning team of 2009 on the ten year anniversary of their win.

Online Editors