The Left Wing: Leinster march on, French giants lurk and Champions Cup future

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley from the Belfast Telegraph to discuss all the latest Champions Cup action.

Leinster advanced to the Champions Cup semi-final in style after thrashing Leicester on Good Friday, with Leicester coach Richard Wigglesworth making waves with his comments about the Irish side's budget.

Luke and Jonathan give their view on the comments, which came a week after Ulster coach Dan McFarland made reference to Leinster's 'demographic' advantage in Ireland.

Elsewhere, the South African teams' impact on the Champions Cup and Ulster's end of season chances are up for discussion too.

