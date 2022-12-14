The Left Wing: Leinster hit top form, atrocious Ulster and Munster's project continues

James Lowe and Leinster were in scintillating form against Racing 92. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley to discuss the opening round of the Champions Cup.

Ulster are the first team on the agenda after their embarrassing 39-0 defeat to Sale - Jonathan says it is the worst Ulster performance he has seen in eight years covering the team.

However, Luke thinks that coach Dan McFarland can turn things around after what has been a tough few weeks for the squad.

Leinster's emphatic win away to Racing 92, Munster's narrow loss to Toulouse and the Champions Cup format are all up for discussion too.

