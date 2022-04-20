The Left Wing: Last 16 crackers, Connacht's issues and Joey Carbery's big game

Connacht head coach Andy Friend questioned his players after the heavy defeat to Leinster. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley of The Belfast Telegraph to discuss the Champions Cup round of 16.

Leinster and Munster march on to the quarter-finals after wins over Connacht and Exeter, with the southern province producing a classic Thomond Park performance to sweep Exeter aside.

There was also drama in Belfast, as Ulster were pipped at the death by Toulouse.

Jonathan starts off by telling the lads about the mood in Ulster as the province look to bounce back from the devastating defeat.

Ulster's progress, Connacht's consistency issues, Leinster's tricky balancing act ahead of the quarter-final and Joey Carbery's resurgence are all up for discussion too.