The Left Wing: Keith Earls on Grand Slam glory and the changes he made to produce his best form
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ireland and Munster star Keith Earls to discuss Ireland's Grand Slam win and his scintillating form.
Luke and Keith discuss what it is like working under Joe Schmidt, with Earls describing the impact the Ireland boss has had on his career.
Earls also opens up on how he struggled for confidence early in his career, his recent surge in form and how he decided to focus on his strengths rather than his weaknesses as he got older.
The Munster star also discusses his time with the Lions in 2009 and how that setback helped shape the rest of his career.
Earls has recently been working with Keith Barry, and the Ireland wing reveals why he has used the mentalist as his sports psychologist.
The lads are also given an update on Earls' injury, and he is hoping to return to action before the end of the season.
Online Editors
