The Left Wing: Josh van der Flier on La Rochelle learnings, back row competition and Lions disappointment

Josh van der Flier has been in top form for Leinster and Ireland this season. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.

The lads kick off with a chat about Leinster's recent Champions Cup semi-final defeat to La Rochelle, as Josh explains the learnings the team can take from the loss.

The 28-year-old flanker is in top form at the moment after some impressive performances against England and Exeter Chiefs, and Luke asks what Josh's strong displays have been down to.

Warren Gatland recently announced his Lions squad to tour South Africa and Josh also discusses his disappointment at missing out.

The lads also look back on Josh's Ireland debut - which came in a very tough environment against England at Twickenham in the Six Nations in 2016.