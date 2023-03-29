The Left Wing: Johnny Sexton's injury, Ross Byrne's opportunity and Munster's daunting schedule

Ross Byrne (left) is set to be Leinster's starting out-half after an injury to Johnny Sexton. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look ahead to the Champions Cup last 16.

They kick things off by discussing the injury to Johnny Sexton and whether Leinster can still win the Champions Cup without the star out-half.

Talk then turns towards this weekend, with Leinster taking on Ulster at the Aviva Stadium and Munster making a daunting trip to Durban to face the Sharks in South Africa.

Finally, Cian and Luke give their views on the state of the Ireland women's team after their heavy defeat to Wales in the Six Nations.

