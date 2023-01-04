| 10.9°C Dublin

The Left Wing: Johnny Sexton's injury, Irish Six Nations bolters and why size matters

Johnny Sexton picked up a facial injury aganst Connacht on New Year's Day. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

On the first episode of The Left Wing in 2023, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick off by discussing the injury to Johnny Sexton that could rule him out of at least the start of the Six Nations. Joey Carbery, Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley would all be in contention to start against Wales if Sexton misses out, and Luke thinks Byrne could be a good option.

The chat then turns to how the provinces fared over the Christmas period. Leinster will be happy after keeping their 100% record intact, while Ulster suffered another damaging defeat against Munster.

The lads finish up by discussing potential Ireland Six Nations bolters, with Andy Farrell set to name his squad later this month.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

