The Left Wing: Johnny Sexton on the Grand Slam, a possible future in coaching and why he wants to play this summer
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Johnny Sexton to discuss Ireland's Grand Slam win.
In a wide-ranging exclusive 40-minute chat, Sexton talks about the work that went into the big victory over England, including the set-piece move that saw prop Tadhg Furlong handle the ball like a back in midfield.
Johnny also talks about a possible future as a coach, his reaction to Eddie Jones' comments about his parents and his relationship with Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.
There has been talk that Ireland should rest Sexton for the summer tour to Australia, but the out-half is adamant that if he is fit, he wants to play. Sexton also chats about Leinster's preparations for their crunch Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Saracens.
Online Editors
