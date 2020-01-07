The Left Wing: John Cooney vs Conor Murray, Munster's issues and Leinster's depth chart

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Cian Tracey to review all the festive inter-pros as well as look ahead to the upcoming Champions Cup clashes.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Cian Tracey to review all the festive inter-pros as well as look ahead to the upcoming Champions Cup clashes.

Munster were rocked by the news that Joey Carbery will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future with an arm injury, and the lads discuss the implications for Johann van Graan ahead of a must-win European tie against Racing 92.

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the southern province with a number of losses, and the panel talk through the issues facing Munster as they look to get their season back on track.

Leinster continue to maintain their remarkable winning streak, but how does Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster manage to keep so many players happy? Cian explains how the Leinster coaches make every player feel involved as they build towards another successful season.

Ulster are one of the form teams in Europe at the moment and two players - John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey - are primed for Six Nations involvement. But should Andy Farrell make the big call in dropping Conor Murray for Cooney?

And it was a tough December for Connacht with a number of injuries but Andy Friend is able to welcome back nine key men for the clash against Toulouse.

Online Editors