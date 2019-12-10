The Left Wing: John Cooney on Ulster's European run and bouncing back from World Cup disappointment
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ulster scrum-half John Cooney to discuss his stellar season to date.
The number nine has been the star man for the northern province as they have started their European campaign with three wins against Bath, Clermont and Harlequins. After slotting a pressure kick to beat Quins, Cooney opens up on how he keeps a cool head when standing over a match-winning penalty.
The 29-year-old missed out on World Cup selection in the summer but used the omission to hit the ground running for Ulster; he says that he has used the disappointment to spur him on this season.
Cooney also discusses the parts of his game he is looking to improve as he looks to break into Andy Farrell's Ireland squad.
Leinster's impressive win over Northampton, Munster tight affair with Saracens and the IRFU report into Ireland's World Cup failure are all up for discussion too.
Online Editors
