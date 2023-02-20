The Left Wing: Joey Carbery returns to Ireland fold as preparations for Italy ramp up

Joey Carbery is back in the Ireland squad. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Doubts over Johnny Sexton's fitness for Saturday's clash with Italy in Rome have resulted in Joey Carbery earning a recall to the Ireland squad and Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane on today’s Left Wing podcast with the latest news.

The Munster out-half, who started in their win over the Ospreys on Friday, returns to the squad for the first time since being sensationally dropped for the Six Nations.

Kieran Treadwell and Scott Penny are also back on board as the growing injury toll hits Andy Farrell’s side.

Ireland play Italy in Rome on Saturday in what will be Andy Farrell’s 35th game in charge of Ireland, that’s including he two Maori games last summer.

Also, don’t miss tomorrow’s show when Sinéad interviews Stephen Aboud, the IRFU’s former technical director and Italian rugby’s former head of player and coaching development, for his insights into the clash with Italy.

