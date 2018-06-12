Sport The Left Wing

The Left Wing: Joe Schmidt's selection policy, the Sean Cronin mystery and the All Blacks get away with one

9 June 2018; Ireland players, from left, Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander, Bundee Aki, Sean Cronin, James Ryan and Rob Kearney after the 2018 Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series 1st Test match between Australia and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to discuss the opening weekend of the summer tests.

Ireland came up short against Australia in Brisbane, and the lads break down where Joe Schmidt's men went wrong. Luke thinks that Schmidt has to make a number of changes for the second test - but still expects Australia to sneak it.

The lads discuss the possible new faces in the team for Saturday, as well as the threats Ireland have to look out for. Luke thinks that Sean Cronin should be Ireland's starting hooker, and can't understand why Joe Schmidt doesn't regularly pick him in his team.

There was also plenty of controversy after the All Blacks vs France game, after Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi escaped a citing for their dangerous double hit on Remy Grosso that left the French wing with a fractured skull.

Do the All Blacks get preferential treatment from referees?

England's latest loss is also discussed as well as the Springboks' early resurgence under Rassie Erasmus.

