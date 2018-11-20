The Left Wing: James Ryan on beating the All Blacks, his dream year and looking ahead to 2019

Independent.ie

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Ireland second row James Ryan to discuss the huge win over the All Blacks as well as his phenomenal year.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/the-left-wing-james-ryan-on-beating-the-all-blacks-his-dream-year-and-looking-ahead-to-2019-37549980.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37549979.ece/a66fe/AUTOCROP/h342/1521320.jpg