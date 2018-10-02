The Left Wing: James Lowe on life at Leinster, Super Rugby experience and unique route to the top

Independent.ie

On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by James Lowe to talk about his time at Leinster and his career to date.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/the-left-wing-james-lowe-on-life-at-leinster-super-rugby-experience-and-unique-route-to-the-top-37378584.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37378571.ece/6d672/AUTOCROP/h342/1584107.jpg