Tuesday 2 October 2018

The Left Wing: James Lowe on life at Leinster, Super Rugby experience and qualifying for Ireland in 2019

James Lowe of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 Round 5 match between Connacht and Leinster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by James Lowe to talk about his time at Leinster and his career to date.

Lowe’s all-action style has won him plenty of plaudits since moving to Ireland, and he discusses his unique playing style and how he developed it.

He also chats about his time with the Chiefs in Super Rugby, the difference between northern and Southern Hemisphere rugby and his experience training with the All Blacks.

Lowe also reveals his tough family circumstances and how he is determined to help out at home through his rugby career.

The lads also ask Lowe about his international rugby aspirations, with Lowe qualifying for Ireland in 2019.

Online Editors

