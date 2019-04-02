On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined on the line by Tommy Bowe to discuss a cracking weekend of European rugby.

The Left Wing: Jacob Stockdale's finishing, Jack McGrath goes north and the future of the breakdown

Leinster pipped Ulster in an enthralling quarter-final tie at the Aviva Stadium, and Bowe thinks that the northern province have a lot to be positive about despite the defeat.

As former international wings, Fitzgerald and Bowe are well placed to discuss Jacob Stockdale's error in the act of finishing, and both think that the Ulster star will bounce back stronger from the incident.

The lads also weigh in on whether or not the World Rugby should outlaw the jackal at the breakdown as injuries such as the one that befell Dan Leavy increase. Tadhg Beirne's theatrical reaction to a shoulder charge, Keith Earls' stellar performance and the mouthwatering semi-final line-up are also up for discussion.

Online Editors