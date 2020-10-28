The Left Wing: Jack McGrath on why he left Leinster for Ulster, pro rugby in Covid times and amateur beekeeping

Jack McGrath made the move from Ulster to Leinster in 2019. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ulster prop Jack McGrath to discuss his move north and his eventful career to date.

McGrath made the choice to leave Leinster for Ulster ahead of the 2019/20 season, and he explains to the lads why he decided to make a move away from his hometown team.

He also tells Luke and Will what it has been like as a professional rugby player during lockdown, as well as the strange sensation of running out for a PRO14 final in front of an empty stadium.

Jack also looks back ten years to his Leinster debut, as well as talking about his rise through the ranks to become an Ireland international and a Lion.

Ireland's win over Italy and the big game against France are up for discussion too.

Online Editors