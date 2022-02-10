The Left Wing: It's time for the biggest game of Joey Carbery's career

Joey Carbery is set for his first Six Nations start against France. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing Extra, Will Slattery is joined by Cian Tracey and Rúaidhrí O’Connor to discuss the Ireland team to face France.

The big news is Johnny Sexton’s injury, which means that Joey Carbery will make his first Six Nations start in Paris.

Is Carbery ready for the step up? The lads debate Ireland’s chances with a new out-half, whether they have the power to match France and Andy Farrell’s decision to name Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw on the bench.

