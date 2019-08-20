The Left Wing is back! The 'hell' of World Cup training camp, Ireland's half-back dilemma and All Blacks uncertainty

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are on hand to discuss all the latest news around Ireland's World Cup preparation.

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are on hand to discuss all the latest news around Ireland's World Cup preparation.

The lads start off by discussing the long pre-season preparation ahead of the World Cup, as Luke looks back on the experiences he had in preparing for the big tournament under Joe Schmidt in 2015. Luke says that the long build-up can be both mentally and physically draining and that it is important that Schmidt gets the balance between work and rest over the next few weeks.

The lads also discuss the selection dilemmas facing Ireland, including how many out-halves and scrum-halves to bring to Japan. It looks to be a battle between Ross Byrne and Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath to get on the plane. Munster team-mates Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn also look to be competing for a slot, and Luke thinks that Beirne should get the nod.

Will also unveils his World Cup Top 20 ranking, while New Zealand's dual playmakers, England's early squad selection and South Africa's improving form are all up for discussion too.

