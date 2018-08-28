The Left Wing is back as Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald kick off another season with Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi.

The Left Wing is back! Felipe Contepomi on his Leinster return, his coaching journey and Munster rivalry

Felipe explains what drew him to coaching and why he decided to pursue a full time role instead of returning to his work as a doctor. He also discusses the areas he will focus on as Leinster backs coach as well as the transformation the club has gone on since he first joined back in 2003.

Contepomi also enjoyed many battles against Munster during his time in blue, and he reveals that rather than hating Munster, he actually admired them. Will and Luke also look ahead to the new season as they welcome back listeners for another great season of rugby chat.

Online Editors