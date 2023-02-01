The Left Wing: Irish expectations, the number 12 'debate' and the Warren Gatland wildcard

Warren Gatland is looking to spring a Six Nations surprise against Ireland on Saturday. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley and Welsh broadcaster Ross Harries to preview the Six Nations.

Will starts by asking whether anything other than a title would be a disappointment, with Ireland riding high at world number one.

How many games should Johnny Sexton play and who should start at number 12 is up for discussion too.

Ross then joins the show to give the view from Wales, where confidence is trending upwards after the return of Warren Gatland.

Join Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Sinéad Kissane on Thursday with the latest from the Algarve on Andy Farrell’s team announcement, while Sinéad will be at the Vale of Glamorgan Hotel in Wales.

On Friday you’ll hear the view from Wales on their chances against Ireland, whilst on Saturday, just after the final whistle, catch up with Sinéad, Cian and Rúaidhrí for their post-match analysis.



