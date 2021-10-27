The Left Wing: Ireland's World Cup target, Jack Carty's form and Leinster's hooker battle

Ireland are openly talking about the 2023 World Cup two years ahead of the tournament. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick off by discussing Johnny Sexton's comments about Ireland's fresh approach to the World Cup, with the team now actively speaking about the tournament two years in advance.

Is it a good idea or is there a danger that the pressure to finally deliver a World Cup semi-final place will build even more?

The chat then moves onto Connacht's big win over Ulster, with Jack Carty once again outplaying an out-half rival - but there's still no place for him in the Ireland squad.

Munster's disappointing defeat to the Ospreys, the hooker battle at Leinster and Greg McWilliams' appointment as the head coach of the Ireland women's team are all up for discussion too.

