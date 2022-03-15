The Left Wing: Ireland's title chances, France's big moment and Alex Corbisiero on England's scrum dominance

Ireland players celebrate their fourth try, scored by Finlay Bealham. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former England prop Alex Corbisiero to look back on Ireland's record win in Twickenham.

Andy Farrell's side are still in contention for the title ahead of Saturday's game against Scotland, but need Eddie Jones' side to do Ireland a favour in Paris against France.

The lads kick off the discussion by taking a look at Ireland's scrum woes - with Alex giving his take on why England were so dominant there.

Luke felt that Ireland attacked well but forced the final pass on too many occasions, a recurring theme from earlier in the campaign.

Eddie Jones' position, Ireland's bench boost and the team's depth are all up for discussion too.

