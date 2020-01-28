The Left Wing: Ireland's Six Nations target, a French revival and Ian Madigan's future

Conor Murray is expecting a tough challenge when Grand Slam champions Wales visit the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined on the line by Bristol out-half Ian Madigan to preview the Six Nations.

The lads discuss Andy Farrell's first team selection, with Luke and Ian weighing in on the decision to start Conor Murray over John Cooney.

Caelan Doris has been selected to make his Ireland debut, and Ian is very excited to see what the Leinster back row can bring.

The panel are in agreement that France could be dark horses for the 2020 championship, with Ian tipping them to win it outright.

Luke thinks England are the team to beat, but the Saracens salary cap scandal still hangs over the squad.

Ian talks about the impact that has had on the Premiership, and also discusses his own future.

Madigan's Bristol contract is up at the end of the season, and he says that he might return home to Ireland to play for one of the provinces.