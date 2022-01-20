The Left Wing: Ireland’s Six Nations squad, undercooked Leinster and Ulster’s European form

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to go over all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick off by discussing the Ireland Six Nations squad announcement, as Andy Farrell makes some interesting decisions.



The chat then moves on to the Champions Cup action, starting with Leinster’s record-setting win over Montpellier - is there really anything they can learn from that?



Connacht’s collapse against Leicester, Ulster’s exciting backline and Munster’s European form are all up for discussion too.



