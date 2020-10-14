The Left Wing: Ireland's Six Nations bubble, scrum-half competition and Peter Stringer on life after Munster

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Peter Stringer to discuss Ireland's Six Nations squad, Munster's development and the legendary Ireland scrum-half's career.

Andy Farrell's squad will enter their Covid bubble in Carton House today, and the lads discuss the difficulties posed by the players being away from their friends and family for an extended period. When it comes to Andy Farrell's squad, Peter is eager to assess the nines, as well as talking about John Cooney omission following a run of poor form.

Peter gives his opinion on the form of Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park and Kieran Marmion as the Six Nations draw into view.

Elsewhere, Munster have started with two wins from two in the PRO14 but Peter isn't convinced about his former province and questions whether they have an identifiable style of play.

To round out the chat, the lads ask Peter about how he managed to play professional rugby until he turned 40, with the 98-cap Ireland international giving an honest insight into how it felt to slip to fourth-choice scrum-half at Munster.

Online Editors