The Left Wing: Ireland's setback, bench boost and a Scotland apology

Brendan Fanning Opinion After a stellar Test career it's time for Johnny Sexton to consider how to bring his playing days to a dignified end
On a cold, wet night in November 2009 Johnny Sexton made his Ireland debut at the RDS. Given the freedom to paint the picture himself he wouldn’t have strayed far from the reality: Ireland were fully loaded against Fiji, who in the circumstances offered little threat. Sexton kicked 16 points in a man of the match performance. Six months earlier he had been a central part of Leinster’s first Heineken Cup triumph. It was all happening.