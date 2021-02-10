The Left Wing: Ireland's setback, bench boost and a Scotland apology

Tadhg Furlong was one of a number of players who made a big impact for Ireland off the bench against Wales. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to look back at an eventful opening weekend of the Six Nations.

The show kicks off with an apology as Will eats humble pie following his slating of Scotland's chances of beating England last week, before the lads discuss the controversy surrounding the comments made by two French doctors about Johnny Sexton's concussion issues.

The chat then moves on to Ireland's defeat in Wales, with Luke sounding a positive note due to a number of strong individual performances, while Ruaidhri thinks that Ireland's leaders let Andy Farrell down in Cardiff.

However, both were enthusiastic about the performance of Ireland's bench and what it could mean for the visit of France this Sunday.

The lads then moved on to Scotland's upset win over England - did Eddie Jones make an error in picking so many under-cooked Saracens stars?

Finally, Luke and Ruaidhri give their predictions ahead of what is a must-win game for Ireland against France at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday.

Online Editors