The Left Wing: Ireland's room to improve, the Finn Russell enigma and Leo Cullen's future

Ireland will need to contain Finn Russell if they want to beat Scotland. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Cian Tracey look back on Ireland's dramatic win in Italy.

It was far from easy in Rome, with Italy putting Ireland under a lot of pressure. The lads discuss the issues with Ireland's defence and ask whether the return of Garry Ringrose would shore things up ahead of Scotland.

The bench impact, the enigma of Finn Russell and Leo Cullen's future at Leinster are up for discussion too.

