The Left Wing: Ireland's new benchmark, awful England and another Leinster/Munster cracker

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss Ireland's win over England, the crazy finish to France vs Wales and look ahead to Leinster vs Munster in the PRO14 final.

Ireland delivered the best performance of the Andy Farrell era to thump England at the Aviva Stadium - but where did the dominant display come from?

Will asks Rud why it took so long for the team to produce their best form, while Luke takes a look at the areas that impressed him.

A number of Irish players who were under pressure stood up and delivered their best, such as Conor Murray, while star performers such as Tadhg Beirne, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong were as good as ever.

The lads discuss who stood out for them across the campaign, and then finish up by naming their Player of the Tournament before a quick look ahead to a huge Leinster vs Munster clash.

Online Editors