The Left Wing: Ireland's Italian to-do list, AJ MacGinty's American dream and remembering Gary Halpin

Dubliner AJ MacGinty has played in two World Cups for USA and is enjoying a great run of form for Sale in the Premiership. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of the Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Sale out-half AJ MacGinty to discuss his unique journey from Blackrock to becoming a USA international.

MacGinty is enjoying a great run of form in the Premiership currently playing alongside Springbok star Faf de Klerk, and tells the lads all about life in England.

They then look back at his memorable performance as Connacht beat Leinster in the 2016 PRO12 final - which turned out to be Luke's final game before retirement.

MacGinty has played at two World Cups for the USA, and despite his international allegiance contributing to his Connacht departure, he says that he has no regrets about the road he went down.

Luke and Will also look ahead to Ireland's trip to Rome to face Italy this weekend, and Will is joined by Brendan Fanning to look back on the life of former Ireland international Gary Halpin after his tragic death.

Online Editors