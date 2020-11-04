The Left Wing: Ireland's fullback issues, the out-half succession plan and the benefits of a quick tap

There are questions surrounding Ireland's fullback position following the defeat to France. Photo by Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to dissect Ireland's defeat to France and look ahead to the Autumn Nations Cup.

The guys kick things off by assessing Jacob Stockdale's performance and Will asks whether the Ulster fullback should be kept in the team in the short-term after another poor display.

Luke thinks that Andy Farrell should stick with Stockdale while Cian says that Hugo Keenan would be a good option in the fifteen jersey over the coming weeks.

Johnny Sexton's shake of the head as he left the field is also discussed, as is his captaincy and the guys look at whether now is the time to pick a new skipper with a view to the 2023 World Cup.

Sexton's successor at out-half, the benefit of a quick-tap penalty and the players to watch this November are all up for discussion too.

Online Editors