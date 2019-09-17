The Left Wing: Ireland's fullback dilemma, World Cup bonding and the squad standby list

On this week's episode of The Left Wing in association with Aldi, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by their World Cup-signing, Fergus McFadden.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing in association with Aldi, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by their World Cup-signing, Fergus McFadden.

The Leinster star is signed up with the Left Wing for the duration of the tournament in Japan, and starts by looking back on his World Cup memories - both good and bad.

McFadden made the 2011 squad - at Luke's expense - before falling just outside the cut line in 2015. He talks about the difficulties of missing out on selection as well as telling some brilliant stories about his time in New Zealand.

The lads also talk about the challenges that pop up from being away for such a long period of time, as well as why it's important for the fringe players to keep focused even if they aren't in selection contention.

With Ireland set to start their World Cup against Scotland this weekend, the guys also discuss the lengthening injury list. With Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw in danger of missing out, the possible Ireland selection is up for debate.

Joe Schmidt's fullback options, New Zealand vs South Africa and the threat of Fiji are all also up for discussion.

For more from the Left Wing you can visit, www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-left-wing/

The Left Wing is sponsored by Aldi.

Online Editors