The Left Wing: Ireland's daunting draw, Connacht's progress and Munster's Clermont clash

Connacht came up just short against Racing 92 on the opening weekend of the Champions Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Brendan Fanning of the Sunday Independent to discuss the opening weekend of the Champions Cup and Ireland's World Cup pool draw.

Although the tournament in France is just under three years away, the lads kick things off by discussing Ireland's difficult draw, and how the arrival of the South African teams in an expanded PRO16 could be crucial for Irish rugby.

The lads then move on to the European action, starting with how the young players fared after being given a show of faith from the provincial coaches.

Leinster and Munster opened their campaigns with wins while Connacht and Ulster came up just short, and there are a few cracking games up for decision this coming weekend.

Pat Lam's return to Galway with Bristol and Ben Healy's possible move to Glasgow are discussed too.

Online Editors