The Left Wing: Ireland's centre dilemma, off-form England and Grand Slam potential

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey of the Irish Independent to discuss all the latest Six Nations action.

Ireland are three from three and with Scotland to come at home, could well be on course for a Grand Slam when they play England on St Patrick's Day. The lads discuss Ireland's performance against Wales and whether Garry Ringrose is the right player to replace the injured Chris Farrell.

After Jacob Stockdale improved his try-scoring record to eight in seven tests, Will asks Luke about his own try-scoring record and whether the ability to cross the whitewash is a skill. England's stuttering display against Scotland, Wales' cause for optimism and Huw Jones' potential is also up for discussion.

Online Editors