The Left Wing: Ireland's autumn targets, unlucky Luke McGrath and would a Challenge Cup year help Munster?

Luke McGrath was Player of the Match against Munster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to look ahead to the Autumn internationals and discuss Leinster's win over Munster.

Will kicks things off by asking Rud and Luke what a successful November would look like for Andy Farrell - are results the most important thing or should the Ireland head coach look to blood new players?

The age-old question of how many games Johnny Sexton should play is up for discussion too, as is the pecking order at scrum-half.

The chat then moves on to Leinster's win over Munster, with Luke bemused by the view that there were many positives for Graham Rowntree to take from the game.

Would Munster benefit from a rebuilding season in the Challenge Cup? Rud thinks it wouldn't be the worst option.

If you want to get in touch with the show, you can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will or Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Rate, review and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/28nYlG6s4Yd6jzNIvrDcbL?si=af2c73f391cf4d1e

On Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/the-left-wing/id1282006917