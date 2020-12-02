The Left Wing: Ireland's attacking issues, Andy Farrell's coaching ticket and David Nucifora's performance

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, and attack coach Mike Catt have come under pressure after some stuttering performances. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss Ireland's recent struggles.

After a poor performance against Georgia off the back of yet another loss to England, Andy Farrell's first year as Ireland head coach looks set to be a disappointing one with just one game to go.

The lads delve into the various problems - a muddled attack, a leaky defence and a malfunctioning set-piece to name three.

They also discuss Andy Farrell's head-coaching credentials and whether he has the right skill-set given most of his career was spent in rugby league background.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora also spoke to the media this week and Cian breaks down his press conference performance as they discuss whether he has done a good job since coming on board in 2014.

Online Editors