Bernard Jackman joins Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery on this week’s Left Wing to preview Ireland’s Six Nations clash against France, plus Jackman discusses life after the Dragons and why Welsh rugby is in turmoil over Project Reset.

The Left Wing: Ireland vs France preview, Johnny Sexton's temperament and Bernard Jackman on life after the Dragons

Luke gives his thoughts on the criticism of Johnny Sexton’s outbursts and why he believes the player needs to 'take it down slightly'.

"I’m uneasy about someone as smart as he is and as good as he is, that he’s unable to slightly change it. Take it down slightly, is it helping you at the moment?"

Luke and Bernard give their verdict on reports that Sean Cronin will be left out of the matchday squad.

"He is probably the best bench hooker in the world," says Jackman. "And it’s incredibly tough to be dropping him altogether."

"I don’t get it, it stinks of something else," says Luke.

Plus, Bernard Jackman opens up on his future plans for his next coaching role and why only relying on coaching doesn’t help with your career.

