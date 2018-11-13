Sport The Left Wing

The Left Wing: Ireland vs All Blacks preview, 2013 heartbreak and tough selection decisions

19 November 2016; Devin Toner of Ireland wins a lineout from Brodie Retallick of New Zealand during the Autumn International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's epsiode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Wasps and former Leinster out-half Jimmy Gopperth to preview Ireland's blockbuster clash with New Zealand.

It's world number two hosting world number one at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and Gopperth cannot wait to watch the action unfold. He says that Ireland have to hold onto the ball for long periods and frustrate the All Balcks if they want to come out on the right side of the result.

Gopperth also thinks that Joe Schmidt should be given the chance to succeed Steve Hansen as All Blacks head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Fitzgerald thinks that it could be a tough day for Ireland, as is predicting that the visitors will win by at least two tries.

Luke also looks back on his clashes against the All Blacks as a player, including the heartbreaking 22-20 defeat in 2013.

