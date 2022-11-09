The Left Wing: Ireland take down Springboks, 'A' players miss their chance and Eddie Jones' struggles

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to look back on Ireland's big win over South Africa.

The Irish forwards stood up to the Springbok barrage and Rud and Luke are in agreement that while Andy Farrell's men did a lot of things right, there is also plenty of room for improvement going forward.



Thoughts now turn towards Fiji this weekend, although a lot of players played their way out of contention with a poor showing against All Blacks 'A' last week.



England's shock defeat to Argentina and France's thrilling win over Australia are up for discussion too.



If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.





