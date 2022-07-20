The Left Wing: Ireland make history, Andy Farrell's contract situation and the rise of Josh van der Flier

Ireland players celebrate after a try against New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On the final Left Wing podcast of the season, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to reflect on Ireland's historic series win in New Zealand.

Ireland's composure and style of play impressed the lads the most and Josh van der Flier stood out as the key man amid a huge number of heroic performers.

With Andy Farrell's contract set to run until the 2023 World Cup, should the IRFU move now to offer him a new contract?

Luke and Rud go over areas where Ireland can improve to ensure next season is one to remember, while they agree that a few players need regular game time to maximise their talent.

