The Left Wing: Ireland chase history in New Zealand, Jaco Peyper's performance and Ciaran Frawley's future

Johnny Sexton is hoping to lead Ireland to a series win in New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by the Irish Independent’s Cian Tracey and Sky New Zealand’s Ross Karl to discuss all the latest news from New Zealand.

Will and Luke kick things off with Cian by discussing the performance against the New Zealand Maori, with Kieran Treadwell, Gavin Coombes and Ciaran Frawley standing out.

The lads discuss Frawley's future at club level, and whether Leinster will play him more at out-half following his strong display for Ireland.

Jaco Peyper's performance is up for discussion too, with everyone in agreement that New Zealand were fortunate to not receive more than one red card.

Ross Karl then joins the show, and says that he thinks Ireland will win in Wellington on Saturday and complete a famous series win.

