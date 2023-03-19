The Left Wing: Ireland are the Grand Slam Champions – Reaction and Analysis from the Aviva

Ireland players celebrate with the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

They’ve done it.

After all the hype, pressure and adversity, this Ireland team overcame the last hurdle in front of them and beat England 29-16 to win the Grand Slam for the first time ever in Dublin.

For this special post-match episode, Sinéad Kissane is joined by Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey at the Aviva to get their reaction and analysis in the aftermath of an emotional evening.

You’ll also hear from Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Ross Byrne who, after the final whistle, tried to put into words what it all meant to them.

Don't forget to join Will and Luke for their in-depth review of the Six Nations Grand Slam on Wednesday

