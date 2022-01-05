The Left Wing: Inter-pro disappointment, Leinster's layoff and the IRFU to-do list

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to go over all the latest rugby news.

After a Christmas period light on on-field action, there's only Connacht vs Munster to discuss - and none of the lads were impressed with the standard on show.

While Andy Friend's side continue to build, Luke and Rud both have major questions about Munster's prospects of success after another game where their attack struggled.

The lads then discuss the fixture chaos in club rugby, in particular with Leinster, who have only played three games in ten weeks, as well as the decision to give Conor Murray a new two-year central contract.

Finally, the lads discuss the to-do list for new IRFU CEO Kevin Potts, who is replacing Philip Browne.



