The Left Wing: Impressive Ireland, English problems and France test looms

12 February 2022; James Ryan of Ireland in action against Gael Fickou of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley to look back on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Ireland kicked things off with a very impressive win in Wales and Luke says that Ireland were able to bully Warren Gatland's side.

Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham were both drafted into the side late in the week and both produced big games, but bigger tests loom large as France travel to Dublin this weekend.

Scotland's upset win over England is up for discussion too, as well as Steve Borthwick's harsh assessment of the end of the Eddie Jones reign.

Sinéad will be back with another episode on Thursday with the Ireland team news to face France and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the rugby team on Twitter on @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 and @SinéadKissane.



Listen and follow the show on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.