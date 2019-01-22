On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ian Madigan to discuss his first season in the Premiership with Bristol.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ian Madigan to discuss his first season in the Premiership with Bristol.

The Left Wing: Ian Madigan on life in the Premiership, his Ireland hopes and another bumper European weekend

Madigan joined Bristol in 2017 and won promotion to the top flight after a year in the Championship. Madigan opens up on the challenges and excitement of playing Premiership rugby, as well as talking about how the Bristol project is developing under Pat Lam.

Madigan also discusses his hopes of an Ireland recall as well as the development of Joey Carbery as he looks to challenge Johnny Sexton for the starting out-half jersey.

It was also another great weekend for the provinces, with all four Irish teams booking European quarter-final places. Luke and Will look back on a brilliant weekend for Irish rugby as well as Joe Schmidt's surprise decision to select Jack Carty ahead of Ross Byrne in his Six Nations squad.

Online Editors