The Left Wing: Ian Madigan on Ireland's Grand Slam bid, maverick out-halves and Ulster's season

Ian Madigan is trying to break back into the Ulster starting team. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ulster out-half Ian Madigan to look ahead to Scotland vs Ireland and discuss Ulster's season to date.

Ian and Luke break down exactly what they like about how Ireland are playing at the moment, and Ian gives his out-half assessment of Scotland star Finn Russell ahead of Sunday's clash.

Ulster have had a tumultuous season and Ian gives his an insight into the ups and downs as he targets a place in the match-day squad for their Champions Cup showdown with Leinster.

The lads finish the show by giving their verdict on the big game - and all three are predicting an Ireland win.

Join us all week for the build-up to Ireland’s clash against Scotland as we bring you additional Left Wing episodes with views from the Scotland camp, the latest team news and post-match analysis from Murrayfield right after the final whistle.

And if you want to get in touch, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @CianTracey1 @SinéadKissane and @RuaidhriOC.



