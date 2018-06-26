The Left Wing: Ian Madigan on Bristol ambitions, out-half play and why Johnny Sexton should be World Player of the Year
On the last Left Wing of the season, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Bristol out-half Ian Madigan to recap Ireland's series win over Australia and much more.
Madigan has already done his firs t block of pre-season training with Bristol and is relishing a crack at the Aviva Premiership this year. He tells the lads how the team is getting on, the new signings he is excited about and the impact John Muldoon has made already as the defence coach.
Madigan also delves into the intricacies of playing at number ten, as well as some of the common misconceptions that some fans and commentators have about the position.
The lads also discuss their highlights from Ireland's historic win in Australia, as well as making the case that Johnny Sexton should be given the World Player of the Year award.
