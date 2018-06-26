Sport The Left Wing

England ENG 6

Panama PAN 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 2

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 0

Colombia COL 3

REPORT

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

The Left Wing: Ian Madigan on Bristol ambitions, out-half play and why Johnny Sexton should be World Player of the Year

21 January 2017; Ian Madigan of Bordeaux-Begles warms up before the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 5 Round 6 match between Ulster and Bordeaux-Begles at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On the last Left Wing of the season, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Bristol out-half Ian Madigan to recap Ireland's series win over Australia and much more.

Madigan has already done his firs t block of pre-season training with Bristol and is relishing a crack at the Aviva Premiership this year. He tells the lads how the team is getting on, the new signings he is excited about and the impact John Muldoon has made already as the defence coach.

Madigan also delves into the intricacies of playing at number ten, as well as some of the common misconceptions that some fans and commentators have about the position.

The lads also discuss their highlights from Ireland's historic win in Australia, as well as making the case that Johnny Sexton should be given the World Player of the Year award.

Online Editors

